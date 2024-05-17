 Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight
Sources say that the fiancé Devendra came to the victim’s residence late at night and when mona did not open the gate he started stone pelting and entered the house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A young woman allegedly ended her life after a late night altercation with her fiancé in Indore, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported in Indore's Chandan Nagar area.

According to information, the victim is identified as Mona Vishwakarma, daughter of Mahesh Vishwakarma. On Wednesday late night, her fiancé Devendra came to her residence late and started knocking the door. When Mona, who was alone at that time, did not open the gate, he started stone pelting and barged in the house. He allegedly beat her up, snatched her phone and left the house in a frenzy.

According to the victim’s father, Devendra, who is a resident of Gandhi Palace, Indore came to their residence late at night. As soon as he arrived he started pelting stones on the house, entered the house, started beating the victim and broke two of her teeth.

Father Mahesh alleged that the entire family had gone to Ranjit Hanuman Temple for a visit on Tuesday night. In the morning, when she was found hanging, her clothes were different.

According to the neighbours, Devendra entered the residence at around 2:30 in the morning on Wednesday. Complete case has been recorded in the CCTV and neighbours have handed them over to the police.

Police has registered a case on Devendra on the charges of abetment of suicide (IPC 306).

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

