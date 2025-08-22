 Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line
HomeBhopalAlka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line

Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Next Madhya Pradesh Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line

1990-batch IAS officer, Alka Upadhyay, who is on deputation to the Centre and an aspirant for the post of chief secretary in the state, was shifted to the loop line

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 10:18 PM IST
Alka Upadhyaya Aspiring To Become Chief Secretary Sent To Loop Line | Alka Upadhyay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 1990-batch IAS officer, Alka Upadhyay, who is on deputation to the Centre and an aspirant for the post of chief secretary in the state, was shifted to the loop line.

Upadhyay, who was secretary to the Animal Husbandry and Dairy Department, was shifted as secretary to the National Minority Commission.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: District Police Units Ignoring DGP’s Order On Tainted Cops
The posting of a secretary to a commission is not considered good. Similarly, 1992-batch IAS officer VL Kantarao, posted in Delhi as secretary, has also been transferred.

Kantarao, who was secretary to mines, was shifted as secretary to the water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation department.

Kantarao was transferred just a day before the mining conclave in the state.

