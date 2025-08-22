 Madhya Pradesh: District Police Units Ignoring DGP’s Order On Tainted Cops
Madhya Pradesh: District Police Units Ignoring DGP’s Order On Tainted Cops

PHQ receives wrong data or no response at all despite repeated reminders

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 07:22 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: District Police Units Ignoring DGP’s Order On Tainted Cops | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): District police units across Madhya Pradesh are ignoring clear instructions from Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana to identify and remove tainted personnel posted at police stations, sources from Police Headquarters (PHQ) said.

Despite reminders, most district units have either failed to send names of such personnel or are deliberately submitting incorrect data. PHQ officials said that when cross-checked, much of the information sent is found to be false or misleading.

The DGP had instructed all district units to compile and send lists of police personnel facing charges or known for misconduct, with directions for their removal from sensitive postings.

However, several Superintendents of Police (SPs) are reportedly avoiding action, allegedly to shield certain persons. “They’re playing a game,” a senior official said, “sending inaccurate data to avoid removing specific officers for personal or political reasons.”

In some cases, districts sent lists of personnel who have been posted at a police station for over 10 years, missing the point of DGP’s directive, which focuses on tainted or under-performing personnel.

A senior PHQ officer expressed concern over the lack of compliance, saying, “It seems district units don’t understand the urgency of the DGP’s reform plan. The directive is clearly stated, it’s not optional.”

DGP Makwana is pushing for reforms in policing standards by removing those accused of misconduct or dereliction of duty. Such personnel, sources said, are known to intimidate complainants and compromise fair investigation.

Sheer neglect

Non-compliance: Most districts ignoring DGP’s order on tainted staff

Wrong data: PHQ finds submitted lists inaccurate or misleading

Shielding staff: SPs allegedly protecting specific personnel

Reform drive: DGP aims to clean up police working culture.

