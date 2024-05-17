 MP: Officials Focus On Conservation As Number Of 'Noorjahan' Mango Trees Shrinks
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMP: Officials Focus On Conservation As Number Of 'Noorjahan' Mango Trees Shrinks

MP: Officials Focus On Conservation As Number Of 'Noorjahan' Mango Trees Shrinks

The Noorjahan mango variety is known for its big size, weighing between 3.5 kg and 4.5 kg.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 17, 2024, 12:02 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The authorities in Madhya Pradesh plan to renew efforts to multiply the number of rare 'Noorjahan' mango trees, which has shrunk to 10, in the Katthiwada area of Alirajpur district in the state, officials said.

Thought to be of Afghan origin, the Noorjahan mango variety is known for its big size, weighing between 3.5 kg and 4.5 kg.

"Scientific efforts should be intensified for the conservation of Noorjahan in Alirajpur district's Katthiwada area," said Indore Division Commissioner (Revenue) Deepak Singh during a meeting of the Horticulture Department here.

Expressing concern over the dwindling number of the mango trees, mostly confined to the Alirajpur district, he instructed the forest department to prepare new saplings of Noorjahan with the help of tissue culture.

"Merely 10 fruit-bearing trees of Noorjahan mangoes are left. We have not given up. We are trying to multiply their number to 200 in the next five years by plantation. We will not let this species become extinct," said Dr R K Yadav, head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Alirajpur.

Read Also
World Hypertension Day: Hypertension Cases Increases By 77 % In A Year In Indore
article-image

He added that a few decades ago, the maximum weight of a Noorjahan mango used to be up to 4.5 kilograms, which has now reduced to between 3.5 and 3.8 kg.

Mango grower Shivraj Singh Jadhav, who owns three Noorjahan trees, said the yield is low this time.

"My three trees brought forth just 20 mangoes. Unseasonal rains and storms came as a cropper to the yield," said Jadhav.

He said his garden produced the heaviest "Noorjahan of 3.8 kg that fetched him Rs 2,000" last year.

The Noorjahan variety tree blooms in January and mangoes are up for sale in June when they turn ripe, Jadhav added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight

Indore Woman Kills Self After Fiancé Beats Her Up, Breaks Her Teeth Over Petty Fight

MP: Officials Focus On Conservation As Number Of 'Noorjahan' Mango Trees Shrinks

MP: Officials Focus On Conservation As Number Of 'Noorjahan' Mango Trees Shrinks

World Hypertension Day: Hypertension Cases Increases By 77 % In A Year In Indore

World Hypertension Day: Hypertension Cases Increases By 77 % In A Year In Indore

State Forest Exam 2023: HC Orders MPPSC To Prepare Fresh Prelim Merit List

State Forest Exam 2023: HC Orders MPPSC To Prepare Fresh Prelim Merit List

Hotels Come Under Scanner: Administration Reminds Hotel Operators Of Mahakal Area About Do's And...

Hotels Come Under Scanner: Administration Reminds Hotel Operators Of Mahakal Area About Do's And...