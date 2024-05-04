 MP Farmer Deploys Z+ Level Of Security To Guard Miyazaki Mangoes Costing ₹2.5 Lakh A Kg; WATCH
These mango trees aren't ordinary; they bear one of the world's most precious mango varieties.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): With the scorching heat of summer comes the guardianship of Jabalpur's rich mango orchards, where a farmer installed a high-tech security system to protect the king of fruits.

Similar to the high-security measures implemented for Prime Ministers, Presidents, and other VIPs, he has installed a security system equivalent to Z+ level to safeguard the expensive variety like Miyazaki mangoes of Japan that sells at Rs 2.5 lakh per kg in the global market.

article-image
One of the security dogs on Parihar's farm.

One of the security dogs on Parihar's farm. |

article-image

Sankalp Parihar, a 49-year-old farmer residing in Hinota village. Last year, he suffered losses due to a security lapse, prompting him to enhance the protection of his orchard.

Parihar deployed not one or two, but 11 fierce dogs of foreign breeds to protect his mango trees. Additionally, guards were stationed around the mango orchard, along with CCTV cameras to keep a close eye. These mango trees aren't ordinary; they bear one of the world's most precious mango varieties. That's why the farmer went to such lengths to protect them.

He has transformed his Mahakal Hybrid Farmhouse into a sanctuary for mango cultivation, hosting a diverse array of mango varieties. Notably, he has introduced eight foreign mango varieties alongside 24 indigenous species to breed innovative varieties.

article-image

Parihar tells about the famous mangoes of his farm, including 'coveted Miyazaki mangoes' of Japan and the Ivory mangoes from China, both fetching staggering prices in global markets.

Additionally, he mentions other varieties such as Black Mango from the USA, 'Jumbo Green' from Malaysia, 2kg Mango from Japan, and the 'Tommy Atkins' from America, 'Egg of Sun' from Japan 'Kesar Badam' from Nepal, All-Time Mango, 'Sensation' mango from the USA.

