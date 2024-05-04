Parks' Plight: Bhopal City's Green Spaces Fall Short of Amenities, Maintenance

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Most of the parks in the city are in a pathetic state. With the onset of summer vacation, children eagerly anticipate visiting the parks to play, but many remain deserted as there is little to attract them.

Even the elderly, who might have wished to take leisurely strolls in the parks, are avoiding them due to damaged walking paths and broken benches, which are unfit for use. There are 140 parks in the state capital and it is the responsibility of Bhopal municipal Corporation (BMC) to maintain them, however, the pathetic state most of the park are currently speaks volumes about their upkeep. The plants are wilting because there is no proper watering.

With the majority of parks in a state of disrepair, children and the elderly find themselves walking along roads for their morning and evening strolls, limiting children to indoor activities.

‘Condition deplorable’

The condition of the parks is deplorable. We cannot go to the park with our families. Garbage is strewn everywhere. Fountains have turned into dirty ponds. There are hardly any benches fit to sit. The civic body is not taking any measures to repair or maintain the parks.” Rafiq Qureshi, Budhwara(Old Bhopal)

No regular cleaning, maintenance

Children as well as senior citizens do not prefer to visit parks because of their pathetic condition. Even benches are not proper. There are plastic, glasses, polythenes dumped all over the garden. These gardens require regular cleaning and maintenance.” Sunil Upadhayay, president New Colonies welfare Association

BMC going big way to bring improvement

There are 140 parks in Bhopal. Be it old city or new, the BMC administration will go in a big way to bring about improvements in these green spaces. The estimate has been finalized for upliftment of the parks. More water tankers will be pressed into service for watering during the summer. Nidhi Singh, additional BMC Commissioner, said,