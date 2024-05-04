Bhopal: Mall Employee Assaulted, Raped by Friend at Hotel; Accused Arrested

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A woman in her 20s, who used to reside at a girls’ hostel was allegedly assaulted and raped by one of her friends at a hotel in Habibganj area on April 30, the police said.

An NGO working for women welfare approached the TT Nagar police on Friday, along with the woman to lodge a complaint. The accused was arrested thereafter. According to TT Nagar police, the survivor woman (20) works at a shop in a mall in MP Nagar. She had befriended a man named Aakash Thakur in March 2024, through a common friend.

On April 30, the man called the woman to a hotel located in the Habibganj area. When she arrived there, Thakur raped her. The man assaulted her when she tried to resist his moves. The man threatened the woman of dire consequences, if she dared to reveal the incident to anyone. The woman's friends at the hostel questioned her about the injury marks on her face.

The woman then confided in them and informed them about her sexual assault. Upon learning about the incident, the warden of the hostel informed an NGO and thereafter the woman was brought to TT Nagar police station, where a complaint was lodged and Thakur was arrested.