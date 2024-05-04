MP: Doctor Duped of ₹38 Lakh, Second Case in Gwalior in 2 Months; Cyber Fraud

Representative Image | Freepik

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor in Gwalior was cheated by the cyber fraudsters on the pretext of supplying drugs and thus was duped of Rs 38 lakh, said police on Friday.

Similar case had come in Gwalior in March wherein in a retired government teacher was cheated and the fraudster duped the teacher of Rs 51 lakh. Later, the police arrested accused from Chhattisgarh. SP Dhramveer Singh told Free Press that a complaint was filed by Dr Sujata Bapat.

In her complaint, she had alleged that a phone call came on April 9 in which the caller stated that she had booked a parcel from Lucknow to Myanmar. In the parcel along with many other items 50 grams of MDM drug was found. The caller posed himself as a CBI officer and connected her to CBI court where the court issued order for digital arrest. She was remained confined to her home for 22 days.

Meanwhile, the fraudster siphoned off her deposited money worth Rs 38 lakh from her bank account as she shared details. The SP added that on Thursday evening the doctor and her husband approached the police and filed the complaint. The crime branch police station incharge Ajay Singh Pawar said that they were investigating the complaint and based upon the facts the police would take action.