Lok Sabha Elections: BJP and Congress Grapple with Internal Coordination Issues Ahead of Elections

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress are facing problems in some seats due to lack of coordination among the MPs and the legislators of their parties.

The BJP is in trouble – especially in those constituencies – where the party MPs and legislators are not on good terms with one another. MPs Sudhir Gupta (Mandsaur), Gyaneshwar Patil (Khandwa), Gajendra Patel (Khargone) and Mahendra Singh Solanki (Dewas) are not on good terms with the party legislators from these areas.

Likewise, the relationship between MP from Ujjain Anil Firojiya and local legislators is bitter. Because Ujjain is the home district of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, the legislators are electioneering for Firojiya, forgetting bitterness.

Similarly, Congress candidates Kantilal Bhuria (Ratlam), Mahesh Parmar (Ujjain), Narendra Patel (Khandwa), Arun Shrivastava (Bhopal), Satyapal Sikarwar (Morena), Yadvendra Yadav (Guna-Shivpuri) and Phool Singh Baraiya (Bhind) do not seem to have proper coordination with the party legislators.

The top leadership of both the parties is trying to maintain coordination between the legislators and the candidates. BJP’s election in-charge Mahendra Singh and assistant in- charge Satish Upadhyay are holding talks with the party leaders asking them to coordinate with one another.

The legislators are being told to work for giving maximum lead to the party’s Lok Sabha candidates in their respective constituencies. The role of legislators is seen behind the low turnout of voters in the first two phases of the general election.

All the BJP legislators have been told to work for the party candidates in the third phase. The Congress is also trying to maintain harmony between the party legislators and candidates for the Lok Sabha election. The Congress legislators have also been told to make efforts to provide maximum lead to the party candidates in their respective constituencies.