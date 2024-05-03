Lok Sabha Elections 2024: MP CM Mohan Yadav, VD Sharma Target Rahul Gandhi's Raebareli Bid; Jairam Ramesh Defends Congress Strategy (WATCH)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma took shots at Rahul Gandhi, after he filed his nomination from his mother Sonia Gandhi's stronghold Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh. The senior BJP leaders confidently said that Gandhi would lose Raebareli too after facing defeat from his traditional Amethi seat in 2019 Lok Sabha election.

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, Madhya Pradesh BJP President and candidate from Khajuraho Lok Sabha constituency VD Sharma says, "This time the ground has slipped in Wayanad too, so he (Rahul Gandhi) is preparing to run away from… pic.twitter.com/LMWzWZIUE3 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

#WATCH | Bhopal: On Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's candidature from Raebareli, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "...Earlier Congress wasn't able to decide what to do...After being defeated in Amethi last time, Rahul Gandhi ran to Kerala (Wayanad)...Rahul Gandhi is going to be… pic.twitter.com/xgzmvjYZtj — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2024

"Rahul Gandhi choosing to run from Raebareli, not Amethi, has caught the attention of people there. The Congress must deal with the issues raised about stopping progress and criticizing PM Modi. Many think Rahul Gandhi will lose in Raebareli too,” Yadav said. He also mocked Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not contesting.

Sharma targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying he's preparing to run away from Wayanad too. He believes Rahul will face defeat wherever he goes. "The situation doesn't look good for Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad either, so he's considering leaving. Now he's eyeing Raebareli, but it seems like a tough bet there too. So, it's pretty much a sure thing that Rahul Gandhi will lose, no matter where he runs," he remarked.

In response, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defended Rahul's move, stating it was carefully considered, and praised Priyanka's campaigning efforts. He criticized the BJP's confusion over Rahul's strategy, saying, "Priyanka ji is campaigning hard and effectively countering Narendra Modi's false claims with the truth. That's why it's important for her to expand beyond her own constituency. Priyanka will secure a seat in the House by participating in any by-election."