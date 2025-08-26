 Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaAuto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

Videos showed auto drivers holding a bowl, seeking alms from passengers aboard a bus dressed in their uniform. They also visited shops and vegetable vendors. The video has gone viral on social media.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh | X/@TeluguScribe

Eluru: In a different form of protest, auto drivers in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, demonstrated against the free bus service for women introduced by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

The drivers begged in buses and markets, claiming that their livelihoods had been affected by the scheme. Through this symbolic act, they sent a metaphorical message to the government, that they had been left with no choice but to resort to begging due to the impact of the scheme.

Videos showed auto drivers holding a bowl, seeking alms from passengers aboard a bus dressed in their uniform. They also visited shops and vegetable vendors. The video has gone viral on social media.

AP Govt's Stree Shakti scheme

FPJ Shorts
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
Apple Announces iPhone 17 Series Launch Event On September 9: What To Expect
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
India Likely To Sign USD 1 Billion Fighter Jet Engine Deal With American Firm Amid Tariff Row
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
Mumbai News: 'We Spent ₹3 Crore To Ensure Fire Safety Compliance, But In Vain,' Say Tardeo Willingdon Heights Residents
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO
UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO

The Andhra Pradesh government implemented one of its key election promises in the form of a free RTC bus service for women. The Stree Shakti scheme was launched on 15 August. All girls, women, and transgender persons holding Andhra Pradesh domicile are eligible for free bus travel under the Stree Shakti (woman power) scheme.

Read Also
'Delhi Se Hai Double Paisa Le': Navi Mumbai Family With Toddler Alleges Harassment By Auto Drivers...
article-image

Similar Protest In Telangana

This form of protest is not new. In January 2024, when the Congress-led government launched the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which women were provided free bus services as part of an election promise, a similar protest was held by auto drivers in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe -...

UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe -...

Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra...

Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Sikkim State Lottery Result: August 26, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Punjab News: Arms Smuggler Held With 5 Glock Pistols, 4 Magazines

Punjab News: Arms Smuggler Held With 5 Glock Pistols, 4 Magazines

Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya -...

Bizarre! Monkey Snatches Bag Of Cash, Showers ₹80,000 From Tree At Tehsil Office In UP's Auraiya -...