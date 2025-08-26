Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh's Eluru - VIDEO

Auto Drivers Protest By Begging In Buses & Markets Against Free Bus Service For Women In Andhra Pradesh | X/@TeluguScribe

Eluru: In a different form of protest, auto drivers in Andhra Pradesh's Eluru, demonstrated against the free bus service for women introduced by the Chandrababu Naidu-led government.

The drivers begged in buses and markets, claiming that their livelihoods had been affected by the scheme. Through this symbolic act, they sent a metaphorical message to the government, that they had been left with no choice but to resort to begging due to the impact of the scheme.

Videos showed auto drivers holding a bowl, seeking alms from passengers aboard a bus dressed in their uniform. They also visited shops and vegetable vendors. The video has gone viral on social media.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

AP Govt's Stree Shakti scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government implemented one of its key election promises in the form of a free RTC bus service for women. The Stree Shakti scheme was launched on 15 August. All girls, women, and transgender persons holding Andhra Pradesh domicile are eligible for free bus travel under the Stree Shakti (woman power) scheme.

Similar Protest In Telangana

This form of protest is not new. In January 2024, when the Congress-led government launched the Mahalakshmi scheme, under which women were provided free bus services as part of an election promise, a similar protest was held by auto drivers in the state.