Mata Vaishno Devi Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 30, Over 20 Injured As Heavy Rains Batter Jammu - 10 Points

Mata Vaishno Devi Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 30, Over 20 Injured As heavy Rains Batter Jammu | X/@CRPF

Reasi: The death toll rose to 30 in the tragic landslide incident on the Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. On Tuesday, the massive landslide, triggered by heavy rains, hit the pilgrimage route Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwar.

“Thirty people have lost their lives after heavy rains triggered a landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir’s Katra,” SSP Reasi, Paramvir Singh, said as quoted by ANI.

Here Are 10 Points:

1) According to reports, over 20 people are feared injured in the tragic incident.

2) Local admiration, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) are involved in rescue and relief operations.

🚨BREAKING: Tragic landslide on Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage route near Ardhkuwari claims 5 lives, including a woman; ~14 injured. Yatra halted due to heavy rains.



Rescue ops underway by Shrine Board & NDRF. Prayers for the departed & swift recovery for injured. 😔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cU77LvmCPs — Siddharth (@Siddharth_00001) August 26, 2025

3) The landslide struck at a point about halfway along the winding 12-km trek from Katra town to the hilltop shrine. There are two routes up to the shrine -- while the yatra had been suspended on the Himkoti trek route since morning, it was going on on the old route till 1.30 pm when authorities decided to suspend it as a precautionary measure in view of the rain.

4) Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. He assured full support to the administration of the Union Territory.

“The landslide incident caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely tragic. In this regard, I have spoken with the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri Omar Abdullah ji, and the Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha ji,” Shah said.

“The local administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations to assist the injured, and the NDRF team is also reaching there,” he added.

जम्मू-कश्मीर के वैष्णो देवी यात्रा मार्ग पर भारी बारिश के कारण भूस्खलन से हुआ हादसा अत्यंत दुःखद है। इस सम्बन्ध में जम्मू-कश्मीर के मुख्यमंत्री श्री उमर अब्दुल्ला जी और उपराज्यपाल श्री मनोज सिन्हा जी से बात की। घायलों की मदद के लिए स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत और बचाव कार्य में जुटा हुआ… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 26, 2025

5) The injured pilgrims have been evacuated to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Katra.

“Rescue and Relief Operations in Ardhkuwari, Katra, Jammu region. Due to continuous heavy rain in Katra and nearby area today, landslides near Ardhkuwari injured several pilgrims. 6 Bn #CRPF's troopers swiftly launched rescue ops, safely evacuating the injured to CHC Katra. The troopers are also helping stranded pilgrims to move out safely. All kinds of medical and logistical supports have been provided by the team of 6 Bn #CRPF. Rescue operation is still on,” the CRF said in an X post.

Rescue and Relief Operations in Ardhkuwari, Katra, Jammu region



Due to continuous heavy rain in Katra and nearby area today, landslides near Ardhkuwari injured several pilgrims. 6 Bn #CRPF's troopers swiftly launched rescue ops, safely evacuating the injured to CHC Katra. The… pic.twitter.com/eD3rKpsdMx — 🇮🇳CRPF🇮🇳 (@crpfindia) August 26, 2025

6) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda condoled the loss of lives in the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra district, calling the incident "extremely heartbreaking". In a post on X, JP Nadda wrote, "The news of several people being killed in a landslide caused by heavy rains on the Vaishno Devi Yatra route in Jammu and Kashmir is extremely heartbreaking."

जम्मू-कश्मीर के वैष्णो देवी यात्रा मार्ग पर भारी बारिश के कारण हुए भूस्खलन से कई लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत दुःखद है। स्थानीय प्रशासन, NDRF दल एवं भाजपा कार्यकर्ता राहत व बचाव कार्य में तन्मयता से लगे है। दु:ख की इस घड़ी में शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) August 26, 2025

7) Heavy rains have lashed Jammu over the past two days. The region witnessed flash floods due to heavy downpour. In the Kashmir Valley also the infrastructure was severely damaged.

8) Telecom services collapsed in large parts of the union territory, leading to millions being cut off from communication and escalating problems, officials said, as reported by PTI.

9) As per the officials, Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways was suspended, and dozens of hill roads were blocked or damaged by landslides or flash floods.

10) All government and private schools in the Jammu division were directed to close till August 27. The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education also suspended all examinations for Classes 10 and 11 that were to be held on Wednesday.