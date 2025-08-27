Uttar Pradesh News: Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar Transferred To Centre Amid Concerns Over ‘Operation Mahakal’

Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar transferred to central ministry post; public concerned about continuity of ‘Operation Mahakal’ | File Photo

Kanpur: Kanpur Police Commissioner Akhil Kumar has been transferred to a new role as Managing Director and CEO in the central government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. His transfer, which is expected to take up to a month, has raised questions about the future of his high-profile anti-crime campaign, "Operation Mahakal."

Operation Mahakal Crackdown

Since assuming the role on January 4, 2024, Akhil Kumar had launched a major crackdown on powerful syndicates involved in land grabbing and extortion. His campaign led to the arrest of several lawyers and journalists, including the highly influential advocate Akhilesh Dubey.

Public Concerns Over Investigation Continuity

With his impending departure, the public is questioning whether the momentum of "Operation Mahakal" will be maintained and if the investigation against those already arrested, particularly Dubey, will continue without interruption.