 Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Minor Boys Live With Father’s Dead Body For 3 Days In Maharajganj Due To Poverty
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Minor Boys Live With Father's Dead Body For 3 Days In Maharajganj Due To Poverty

Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 2 Minor Boys Live With Father’s Dead Body For 3 Days In Maharajganj Due To Poverty

A tragic incident highlighting extreme poverty came to light in Rajendranagar ward of Nautanwa town, Maharajganj district, where two minor boys lived with their father’s dead body for three days due to lack of money for the funeral.

UP State BureauUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 05:15 AM IST
Two minor boys in Maharajganj lived with their father’s dead body for three days before local councillors arranged a proper cremation | File Photo

Maharajganj: A tragic incident highlighting extreme poverty came to light in Rajendranagar ward of Nautanwa town, Maharajganj district, where two minor boys lived with their father’s dead body for three days due to lack of money for the funeral.

Tragic Death of Street Vendor Father

The deceased, 50-year-old Love Kumar Patwa, sold bangles as a street vendor and had been unwell for several days. On Friday afternoon, he died at home, leaving behind three children. His daughter lives with their grandmother in a nearby ward, while his sons Rajveer (14) and Devaraj (10) stayed with him. Their mother had died a year earlier.

Children Left Alone Amid Extreme Poverty

With no relatives or neighbours offering help, the boys were left alone with the body, which began decomposing and filling the house with a foul odour. On Sunday afternoon, they placed the body on a cart, intending to immerse it in the Danda river.

Community Intervention Ensures Respectful Rites

Witnessing this, local councillor candidate Rashid Qureshi and his elder brother, ward councillor Waris Qureshi, intervened. Deeply moved, they arranged a vehicle, transported the body to the cremation ground, and ensured the final rites were carried out respectfully.

Highlighting Lack of Community Support

The incident has drawn attention to the lack of community support for destitute families in such crises.

