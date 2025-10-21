 43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In East Delhi
43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In East Delhi

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 09:51 PM IST
43-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl In East Delhi | Representation Image

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl at her residence in east Delhi's Patparganj area, police said.

The accused, identified as Md Ishtkhar, is the victim's neighbour, they said.

The girl's mother contacted the police through a PCR call, reporting that her daughter was sexually assaulted by their neighbour while she was alone at home, a senior police officer said.

The victim, who is under trauma, is currently unable to give her statement. She has received counselling at One Stop Centre of Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital, where her medical examination is also being conducted in the presence of her mother, the officer added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"The investigation is underway following POCSO guidelines," the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

