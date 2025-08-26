'Delhi Se Hai Double Paisa Le': Navi Mumbai Family With Toddler Alleges Harassment By Auto Drivers For Not Speaking Marathi - VIDEO

'Speak Marathi, This Is Maharashtra’: Navi Mumbai Family With 6-Month-Old Baby Harassed by Auto Drivers Over Language | Watch Video |

A video of a family allegedly being harassed and threatened by auto drivers in Navi Mumbai has gone viral on social media, fuelling outrage over rising cases of language-based intimidation in Maharashtra.

The clip, shared by the account Zoyali Reel Life, shows a netizen recounting the ordeal. According to the post, the incident took place on the stretch from Koparkhairane to Ghansoli.

The family, travelling with their six-month-old baby, alleged they were harassed and forced to pay money. The post claimed the attackers targeted them for not being Marathi speakers.

One of the men was heard shouting, “Speak Marathi, this is Maharashtra!” while another auto driver reportedly said, “They are from Delhi, take double money from them!”

The netizen wrote, “Harassed by locals for not speaking Marathi. Forced us to pay. Maharashtra is not safe for outsiders.”

The viral clip has drawn widespread reactions online. One user commented, “Very disappointed. Hope you guys are safe and be careful.” Another added, “Great job for making it public. Stay safe!”

The incident comes amid rising concern over similar cases. Just last month, seven unidentified men, allegedly linked to the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), were booked in Mira Road for assaulting a sweet shop owner for not speaking Marathi.