 Punjab Rains: Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Shelter Collapses Shortly After Evacuation; Dramatic Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Rains: Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Shelter Collapses Shortly After Evacuation; Dramatic Video

Punjab Rains: Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Shelter Collapses Shortly After Evacuation; Dramatic Video

Amid the inclement weather conditions, the Indian Army rescued 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians. The 25 people, including the CRPF personnel, were stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since Tuesday.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025, 09:37 AM IST
article-image
Punjab Rains: Indian Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Building Collapses Shortly After Evacuation (Screengrab) | X/@ANI

Pathankot: Heavy rains have battered north India, including Punjab, for the past two to three days, throwing normal life out of gear. Due to heavy downpour, a flood-like situation has erupted in the state. Amid the inclement weather conditions, the Indian Army rescued 22 CRPF personnel and three civilians. The 25 people, including the CRPF personnel, were stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since Tuesday.

Moments after the Indian Army completed the rescue operation, the building where the CRPF personnel and civilians had taken shelter collapsed. The dramatic visuals of the collapse also surfaced online. The rescue operation was carried out at 6 am on Wednesday by the Indian Army’s aviation helicopters.

“In a turn of events that underscores the urgency of the operation, the building where they had been sheltering collapsed shortly after their evacuation, highlighting the timeliness and precision of the rescue. This successful operation once again reflects the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding lives and its ability to respond promptly in crisis situations. The synergy between the Indian Army and local authorities ensured that a potential tragedy was averted,” the Army said in a statement.

“In a swift and daring operation, the Indian Army Aviation evacuated 22 CRPF personnel along with three civilians who had been stranded near Madhopur Headworks (Punjab) since yesterday. At 6 AM today, Army Aviation helicopters were launched to carry out the rescue despite challenging conditions. All stranded individuals were safely evacuated and brought to safety,” it added.

FPJ Shorts
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
KPop Demon Hunters To Get Sequel After Becoming Netflix's Most-Streamed Movie With 236 Million Views?
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit Indian Exports, Labour-Intensive Industries Face The Biggest Blow
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
'My Time As IPL Cricketer Comes To Close': R Ashwin Retires From All Forms Of Cricket
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation
Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation

The building was located near Madhopur Headworks in Punjab along the banks of the Ravi River. Notably, due to the rise in water levels in the Ravi, Ujh, and Jalalian rivers amid heavy showers, Madhopur Headworks has been flooded.

Read Also
Punjab On High Alert: Sutlej, Ravi & Beas Rivers In Spate, Flood Several Areas - VIDEO
article-image

The flood situation in Punjab remained grim as the water level in the Sutlej, Ravi, Beas, and other rivers has risen, posing the risk of flooding in the catchment areas. Water has also been released from the Pong, Bhakra, and Ranjit Sagar dams, It added to the woes of villages in several parts of the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation

Supreme Court Orders High Courts To Pronounce Judgments Within Three Months Of Reservation

Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA...

Report Suggests PM Modi Ignored US President Donald Trump’s Phone Calls Over Distrust, But MEA...

US President Donald Trump’s Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods Comes Into Effect; Which...

US President Donald Trump’s Additional 25% Tariffs On Indian Goods Comes Into Effect; Which...

Punjab Rains: Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Shelter...

Punjab Rains: Army Rescues Stranded CRPF Personnel, Civilians Near Madhopur Headworks, Shelter...

'Ganpati Bappa Morya': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ganesh Chaturthi

'Ganpati Bappa Morya': PM Modi Extends Wishes On Ganesh Chaturthi