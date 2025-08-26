UP Minister Aseem Arun Accuses Samajwadi Party Leaders Of Multiple Voter Entries, Demands Probe - VIDEO

UP Minister Aseem Arun |

Lucknow: The political battle between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party has escalated over allegations of vote manipulation in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Uttar Pradesh Minister for Social Welfare and Kannauj Sadar MLA, Aseem Arun, has accused SP leaders of having multiple entries in the voter list and demanded a probe by the district election officer.

In a video message, Arun alleged that several individuals in Kannauj had managed to get their names registered at two or even three polling booths. Citing examples, he claimed that former block chief Nawab Singh Yadav, considered close to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, had his name listed at booth number 233 in his ancestral village Adangapur as well as at booth number 299 in Gwal Maidan, Kannauj city. Arun further alleged that Yadav’s brothers, Veerpal alias Neelu Yadav and Kalyan Singh, were also listed at multiple locations.

Arun pointed out that Nawab Singh Yadav, who had shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi during the 2024 elections, is currently lodged in jail in connection with a rape case. The minister said he would submit evidence to the district election officer and demanded that the SP apologise to the Election Commission. “Voter list purification is essential for democracy. The Election Commission’s special revision drive deserves full support,” he said.

Reacting sharply, SP president and Kannauj MP Akhilesh Yadav hit back through a social media post. Without naming Arun, Akhilesh wrote, “Let us see whether those raising allegations of malpractice during their own government’s tenure are removed by Delhi or by Lucknow. In the clash between the two engines, their position will weaken. Sometimes too much cleverness backfires. If they are not removed, they will certainly shrink.”

The exchange has created ripples in political circles, especially as both Arun and Akhilesh hail from Kannauj. Political analysts believe the row reflects the underlying tension between the ruling BJP and SP in districts where contests remain close. “Kannauj has been a prestige seat for Akhilesh Yadav, and any allegation about irregularities in the voter list strikes directly at the SP’s credibility,” said a senior political observer in Lucknow.

Election officials, meanwhile, maintained that the special voter revision exercise is an ongoing process and that any complaints would be addressed as per rules. “We have received multiple inputs regarding duplicate entries in certain areas. Each case will be verified, and necessary corrections will be made,” said a district election office source.

With the 2027 Assembly elections still two years away, the BJP-SP slugfest over alleged voter list manipulation has set the stage for heightened political confrontation in Kannauj, a constituency that has long symbolised the rivalry between the two parties