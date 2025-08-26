Punjab News: Arms Smuggler Held With 5 Glock Pistols, 4 Magazines

In a decisive action against cross-border arms smuggling, Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrests Amit Singh, r/o Guru Ki Wadali, Chheharta, and recovers 5 Glock pistols, 4 magazines, and a motorcycle. |

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a cross-border arms smuggling racket with the arrest of an accused and recovered five sophisticated 9 mm Glock pistols along with four magazines from his possession.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Amit Singh, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar. Apart from recovering weapons, police teams have also impounded his black-coloured Hero Splendor motorcycle, which the accused was using to deliver the consignments.

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused, in connivance with his associate Gurpreet Singh alias Ginny, was in touch with Pakistan-based smugglers, who were pushing weapon consignments to disturb peace and harmony in the state.

Sharing operation details, Commissioner of Police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said a police team carried out an intel based operation leading to the arrest suspect Amit Singh, when he was on the way to deliver the weapon consignment to someone.

The CP said that probe has revealed that arrested accused used to receive weapon consignments dropped through drones from locations provided by cross border handlers.