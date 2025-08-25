VIDEO: Punjab Police Bust Pak-ISI Backed Terror Module In Batala; Recover 4 Hand Grenades, 2 Kg RDX IED, 1 Accused Arrested

Punjab Police recover grenades, IED in Batala while busting Pak-ISI backed terror module | X - @DGPPunjabPolice

Chandigarh: Punjab police on Monday claimed to have busted a Pak-ISI backed terror module with the arrest of an accused and recovery of four SPL HGR-84 hand grenades - also known as Arges HG-84 - and one RDX-based improvised explosive device (IED) weighing about 2 kg, from Batala area.

Communication Equipment Recovered

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that the police teams have also recovered a Baofeng dual-band FM transceiver set, a D-shaped headset commonly used with walkie-talkies, and other accessories.

Links to Babbar Khalsa and ISI

DGP Yadav said that preliminary investigation revealed that the consignment was placed on the directions of UK-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jodia, acting under the instructions of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

One Arrest, Another on the Run

The DGP said that one accused, identified as Ravinder Pal Singh alias Ravi of village Puriya Kala village, has been arrested, while another accused has been identified and police teams are on manhunt to apprehend him.

‘Dead Letterbox’ Delivery Method Used

Sharing more details, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Batala, Suhail Qasim Mir said that further investigation revealed that the accused collected the consignment in a dead letterbox fashion, following instructions gangster-terrorist Nishan Singh, who orchestrated the placement and collection of the explosives.

Moves to Deport UK-Based Terrorist

The SSP said that efforts are also underway to ensure Nishan Jodia is apprehended and deported back to India to face the law. In this regard, Punjab Police has initiated correspondence with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Consulate General of India in Birmingham, and the process to secure his deportation is actively underway, he added.