 'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support - VIDEO
Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation at the Hyderabad House in the national capital and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.

ANIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support |

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over five ambulances as a "gesture of goodwill" to Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday here in the national capital.

The five ambulances are a part of the gift of 20 ambulances to Afghanistan as a gesture of goodwill.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting our long-standing support for the Afghan people." Earlier today, during the bilateral meeting between Jaishankar and Muttaqi, the EAM had underscored how, as a contiguous neighbour and a well-wisher of the Afghan people, India has a deep interest in Afghanistan's development and progress.

In his remarks, Jaishankar said, " India has long extended support for the health security of Afghanistan, including during the Covid pandemic. We are now ready to commit to six new projects, whose details can be announced after the conclusion of our talks. A gift of 20 ambulances is another gesture of good will and I would like to handover 5 of them to you personally as a symbolic step. India will also provide MRI and CT scan machines to Afghan hospitals and deliver vaccines for immunisation and cancer medicines. We have also supplied drug rehabilitation materials through UNODC and are open to doing more." In a significant diplomatic move, India on Friday announced the upgrading of its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of the Embassy of India.

PM Modi Urges UK's Keir Starmer To Act Against Khalistani Extremists As India–UK Partnership...
article-image

The announcement was made by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during bilateral talks with visiting Afghanistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Amir Khan Muttaqi and his delegation.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan... To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," Jaishankar said during his opening remarks.

Jaishankar welcomed Muttaqi and his delegation at the Hyderabad House in the national capital and affirmed the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan.

He unveiled a series of development and humanitarian initiatives, including a commitment to six new development projects to Afghanistan.

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Misses Out On Award; Let's Take A Look At Trump's Education And...
article-image

Afghanistan's foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in New Delhi on Thursday on a week-long visit to India.

Muttaqi's visit from October 9-16, marks the first high-level delegation from Kabul to New Delhi since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August 2021.

