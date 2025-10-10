Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO

Jorgen Watne | Nobel Prize/ YouTube

Jorgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced the Nobel Peace Prize. While announcing the name of Maria Corina Machado for her contribution for the democratic rights of Venezuelans Frydnes said, "At a time when democracy is under threat, it is more important than ever to defend this common ground. Venezuela has evolved from a relatively democratic and prosperous country to a brutal and authoritarian state, now suffering a humanitarian and economic crisis."

Who Is Jorgen Watne Frydnes

Born on 26 November 1984, Jorgen Watne Frydnes is a Norwegian human rights advocate and organisational leader. He studied political science at the University of Oslo and earned a master’s degree in International Politics from the University of York.

He has stated that he has never been politically active in any party nor held elected office. Frydnes is currently serving as the Chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee.

He also serves as Secretary General of PEN Norway. Frydnes is known for his contribution to rebuilding Utøya after the 2011 Norway attacks and for his work on freedom of expression, memory, and democratic culture.

'Decisions Based On Work & Will Of Alfred Nobel'

When Jorgen Watne Frydnes was asked about US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim to be a peacemaker and deserving the Nobel Peace Prize by a media person he said, "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of campaigns and media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace."

On the decision-making criteria, he said, "This committee sits in a room full of portraits of all laureates, filled with courage and integrity. We make decisions based on work and the will of Alfred Nobel."

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, October 10 (local time).