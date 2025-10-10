 Ceasefire Between Israel & Hamas Takes Effect In Gaza, Troops Begin Withdrawal
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCeasefire Between Israel & Hamas Takes Effect In Gaza, Troops Begin Withdrawal

Ceasefire Between Israel & Hamas Takes Effect In Gaza, Troops Begin Withdrawal

A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office early Friday said the Cabinet approved the "outline" of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.

PTIUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 04:37 PM IST
article-image
Israeli military says ceasefire agreement in Gaza has taken effect | Pixabay

Tel Aviv: A ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas for the Gaza Strip came into effect at noon local time, the Israeli military said Friday, adding that troops were withdrawing to agreed-upon deployment lines. The announcement came hours after Israel's Cabinet approved President Donald Trump's plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of the remaining hostages and of Palestinian prisoners.

Tens of thousands of people who had gathered in Wadi Gaza in central Gaza in the morning started walking north after the military's announcement at noon local time. Beforehand, Palestinians reported heavy shelling in parts of Gaza throughout Friday morning.

The Israeli Cabinet's approval of Trump's plan marks a key step toward ending a ruinous two-year war that has destabilised the Middle East.

A brief statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office early Friday said the Cabinet approved the "outline" of a deal to release the hostages, without mentioning other aspects of the plan that are more controversial.

FPJ Shorts
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who Announced 2025 Nobel Peace Prize - VIDEO
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
WBJEEB 2025: JECA, JELET & JENPAS-UG Admit Cards Out; Details Here
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
Home Ministry Launches Winter Internship 2025 In Cyber Crime; Check Eligibility Criteria, Application Process
'Not Safe In Our Own Country': Northeast Woman Alleges Harassment By Autorickshaw Driver In Bengaluru - VIDEO
'Not Safe In Our Own Country': Northeast Woman Alleges Harassment By Autorickshaw Driver In Bengaluru - VIDEO

An Israeli security official, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the withdrawal, said the military would control around 50 per cent of Gaza in their new positions.

Read Also
Israel Approves First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire, PM Modi Calls Netanyahu To Praise Progress On...
article-image

Shelling continues through the early hours After the Cabinet approval, Gaza residents reported intensified shelling well into Friday morning.

In central Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, Mahmoud Sharkawy, one of the many people sheltering there after being displaced from Gaza City, said artillery shelling intensified in the early hours.

"The shelling has significantly increased today," said Sharkawy, adding that low-flying military aircraft had been flying over central Gaza.

In northern Gaza, two Gaza City residents told The Associated Press that bombing had been ongoing since the early hours, mostly artillery shelling.

The managing director of Shifa hospital, Rami Mhanna, said the shelling in southern and northern Gaza City had not stopped following the Israeli Cabinet's approval of the ceasefire plan.

"It is confusing, we have been hearing shelling all night despite the ceasefire news," said Heba Garoun, who fled her home in eastern Gaza City to another neighbourhood in the city after her house was destroyed.

Details of the deal

A senior Hamas official and lead negotiator made a speech Thursday laying out what he said were the core elements of the ceasefire deal: Israel releasing around 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, opening the border crossing with Egypt, allowing aid to flow, and Israeli forces withdrawing.

Khalil al-Hayya said all women and children held in Israeli jails will also be freed. He did not offer details on the extent of the Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Read Also
Nobel Peace Prize 2025: Donald Trump Misses Out On Award; Let's Take A Look At Trump's Education And...
article-image

Al-Hayya said the Trump administration and mediators had given assurances that the war is over, and that Hamas and other Palestinian factions will now focus on achieving self-determination and establishing a Palestinian state.

"We declare today that we have reached an agreement to end the war and the aggression against our people," Al-Hayya said in a televised speech Thursday evening.

To help support and monitor the ceasefire deal, US officials said they would send about 200 troops to Israel as part of a broader international team. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details not authorised for release.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who...

Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who...

Ceasefire Between Israel & Hamas Takes Effect In Gaza, Troops Begin Withdrawal

Ceasefire Between Israel & Hamas Takes Effect In Gaza, Troops Begin Withdrawal

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Prize Money Will María Corina Machado Receive For Her Win? Here's...

Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Prize Money Will María Corina Machado Receive For Her Win? Here's...

'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support -...

'Gesture Of Goodwill': India Gifts 5 Ambulances To Afghanistan As Part Of Humanitarian Support -...

Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam

Typhoon Matmo Leaves 15 Dead, Hundreds Of Thousands Affected As Floods Ravage Northern Vietnam