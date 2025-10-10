 Maria Corina Machado’s Husband Divorced Her & Fled Venezuela; Know More About The Nobel Peace Prize Winner’s Personal Life
Maria Corina Machado's Husband Divorced Her & Fled Venezuela; Know More About The Nobel Peace Prize Winner's Personal Life

Born on 7 October 1967, María Corina Machado is an engineer and politician. She is divorced and has three children. Her former husband, Ricardo Sosa Branger, left her due to the political turmoil and threats surrounding her activism. Machado's children are Henrique (the youngest), Ricardo (middle), and Ana Corina (eldest).

Maria Corina Machado, on Friday, won the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said it chose Machado in recognition of her “tireless work” in defending democracy and her efforts to lead Venezuela toward a peaceful and fair transition from dictatorship to democracy.

The committee described her as a “brave and committed champion of peace” who “keeps the flame of democracy burning during a growing darkness.”

Personal Life Of Maria Cornia Machado

article-image

Machado’s two children also live abroad for safety reasons. However, Ana Corina, chose to stay by Machado's side during turbulent times.

According to an interview published in ELLE magazine, 58-year-old Machado has been in hiding for over 14 months due to threats from the Venezuelan government led by Nicolas Maduro.

According to information available on the official Nobel Peace Prize website, the 2025 award carries a cash prize of 11 million (Rs 10,00,00,000) Swedish kronor (SEK). Along with the monetary reward, winners also receive a Nobel medal and an official diploma.

About Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prizes were first presented in 1901 in accordance with the will of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, who wished to recognise individuals or organisations that had “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” The awards are presented annually across six categories: Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, and Economic Sciences.

