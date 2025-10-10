 'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorld'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India

'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India

He also urged Pakistan to “stop playing games” with Afghanistan, cautioning Islamabad against provoking Kabul amid escalating tensions along the border.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 09:18 PM IST
article-image
Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi | X/@sidhant

New Delhi: Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday assured India that Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used against any country, in what is being seen as a message to Pakistan over its state-sponsored terrorism. Muttaqi, who is on his first visit to India, also warned Pakistan that “the courage of Afghans should not be tested”.

He also urged Pakistan to “stop playing games” with Afghanistan, cautioning Islamabad against provoking Kabul amid escalating tensions along the border.

Read Also
Afghan Acting FM Amir Khan Muttaqi Begins First-Ever Taliban-Era Visit To India After UN Travel Ban...
article-image

The strong message to Pakistan comes as it launched cross-border airstrikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul. Pakistan stated that its patience had “run out” over the continued use of Afghan territory by militants targeting Pakistan.

"There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan," Muttaqi said during a joint press conference with EAM S. Jaishankar.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra News: OBC Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Threatens Mumbai, Pune, Thane Blockade Over Kunbi Certificate GR; VIDEO
Maharashtra News: OBC Leader Vijay Wadettiwar Threatens Mumbai, Pune, Thane Blockade Over Kunbi Certificate GR; VIDEO
'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India
'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India
'Abhi Toh Joint Account Karvaya Hai Mummy Ne': Arshdeep Singh's Funny Confession During A Recent Interaction Goes Viral; Watch Video
'Abhi Toh Joint Account Karvaya Hai Mummy Ne': Arshdeep Singh's Funny Confession During A Recent Interaction Goes Viral; Watch Video
World Sight Day 2025: Awareness Rally Held In Panvel To Promote Eye Health And Prevent Blindness
World Sight Day 2025: Awareness Rally Held In Panvel To Promote Eye Health And Prevent Blindness

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over 20 ambulances as a "gesture of goodwill" to Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Notably, this was the first diplomatic meeting between the two countries after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern...

'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern...

Nobel Committee Proved They Place Politics Over Peace: White House After Trump's Peace Prize Dream...

Nobel Committee Proved They Place Politics Over Peace: White House After Trump's Peace Prize Dream...

Maria Corina Machado’s Husband Divorced Her & Fled Venezuela; Know More About The Nobel Peace...

Maria Corina Machado’s Husband Divorced Her & Fled Venezuela; Know More About The Nobel Peace...

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Survives Deadly Bear Attack In Japan, Suffers Scratches On Face

VIDEO: 82-Year-Old Woman Survives Deadly Bear Attack In Japan, Suffers Scratches On Face

Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who...

Meet Jorgen Watne Frydnes, Norwegian Human Rights Advocate & Chair Of Norwegian Nobel Committee, Who...