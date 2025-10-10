'Courage Of Afghans Should Not Be Tested': Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Issues Stern Warning To Pakistan In India

Taliban's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi | X/@sidhant

New Delhi: Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Friday assured India that Afghan soil would not be allowed to be used against any country, in what is being seen as a message to Pakistan over its state-sponsored terrorism. Muttaqi, who is on his first visit to India, also warned Pakistan that “the courage of Afghans should not be tested”.

He also urged Pakistan to “stop playing games” with Afghanistan, cautioning Islamabad against provoking Kabul amid escalating tensions along the border.

The strong message to Pakistan comes as it launched cross-border airstrikes targeting Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul. Pakistan stated that its patience had “run out” over the continued use of Afghan territory by militants targeting Pakistan.

"There has been an attack near the border in remote areas. We consider this act of Pakistan wrong. Afghanistan has peace and progress after 40 years. The courage of Afghans should not be tested. If someone wants to do this, they should ask the Soviet Union, America and NATO, so that they can explain that it is not good to play games with Afghanistan," Muttaqi said during a joint press conference with EAM S. Jaishankar.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar handed over 20 ambulances as a "gesture of goodwill" to Amir Khan Muttaqi.

Notably, this was the first diplomatic meeting between the two countries after the Taliban returned to power in August 2021.