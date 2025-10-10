Maria Corina Machado Dedicates Nobel Peace Prize To US President Donald Trump For 'His Decisive Support'

Left: Donald Trump Right: Maria Machado | X

US President Donald Trump who missed out on the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, despite expressing his desire for the prestigious honor multiple times. However, he got a special mention from Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, who was bestowed with the award. Machado praised the POTUS for supporting the "decisive cause" of the "suffering" Venezuelans, who are battling to oust authoritarian President Nicolas Maduro.

"This recognition of the struggle of all Venezuelans is a boost to conclude our task: to conquer Freedom. We are on the threshold of victory and today, more than ever, we count on President Trump, the people of the United States, the peoples of Latin America, and the democratic nations of the world as our principal allies to achieve Freedom and democracy," she said on X.

Dedicating the award to Trump she said,"I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!"

Machado was barred from running in 2024’s presidential polls won by President Nicolás Maduro; however, the polls were widely dismissed globally as neither free nor fair. She has largely been in hiding since those polls.

White House Says Committee 'Places Politics Over Peace'

Responding to the announcement post by the Nobel Prize, Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications, said, "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he said in the post.

About Nobel Prize

The Nobel Prizes were first presented in 1901 in accordance with the will of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, who wished to recognise individuals or organisations that had “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” The awards are presented annually across six categories: Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, and Economic Sciences.