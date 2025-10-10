Nobel Peace Prize 2025: How Much Prize Money Will María Corina Machado Receive For Her Win? Here's All You Need To Know |

Oslo: Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado has been awarded the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize for her efforts to promote democracy and challenge authoritarianism in her country.

With the announcement made on Friday, October 10, curiosity has grown about the financial reward that accompanies one of the most prestigious global honours.

Here's What the Laureates Get

According to information available on the official Nobel Peace Prize website, the 2025 award carries a cash prize of 11 million (Rs 10,00,00,000) Swedish kronor (SEK). Along with the monetary reward, winners also receive a Nobel medal and an official diploma.

The Nobel Prizes were first presented in 1901 in accordance with the will of Swedish chemist and inventor Alfred Nobel, who wished to recognise individuals or organisations that had “conferred the greatest benefit to humankind.” The awards are presented annually across six categories: Peace, Literature, Physics, Chemistry, Physiology or Medicine, and Economic Sciences.

Nobel signed his will on November 27, 1895, allocating the majority of his wealth. more than SEK 31 million, equivalent to about SEK 2.2 billion toda, to a fund to be invested in “safe securities.” The interest generated from those investments continues to finance the prizes.

This year, there were 338 nominations, including 244 individuals and 94 organisations, reflecting the enduring global interest in the honour and its substantial financial value.

The Medal and Its Design

Each Peace Prize laureate also receives a gold medal, a tradition dating back to the early 20th century. The medal was designed through a collaboration between Norwegian sculptor Gustav Vigeland and Swedish engraver Erik Lindberg, and it was first used in the 1902 ceremony.

Originally made of 23-carat gold and weighing 192 grams, the medal’s composition was changed in 1980 to 18-carat gold, with a slightly increased weight of 196 grams. Its diameter remains 6.6 cm. The front features Alfred Nobel’s portrait, while the reverse depicts three men embracing, symbolising peace and fraternity among nations.