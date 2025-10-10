Nobel Committee Proved They Place Politics Over Peace: White House After Trump's Peace Prize Dream Remains Unfulfilled

Photo: Xinhua

Shortly after Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado was declared the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize 2025, the White House hit out at the Nobel Committee, alleging it placed politics over peace.

Despite US President Donald Trump's push for the prestigious honour, Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, 10 October, for working towards democratic rights for her country's citizens.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to the announcement post by the Nobel Prize, Steven Cheung, Assistant to the President and White House Director of Communications, said, "The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace."

"President Trump will continue making peace deals, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will," he said in the post.

orgen Watne Frydnes, the chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday announced the Nobel Peace Prize.

When Jorgen Watne Frydnes was asked about US President Donald Trump’s repeated claim to be a peacemaker and deserving the Nobel Peace Prize by a media person he said, "In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, this committee has seen all types of campaigns and media attention. We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace."

On the decision-making criteria, he said, "This committee sits in a room full of portraits of all laureates, filled with courage and integrity. We make decisions based on work and the will of Alfred Nobel."