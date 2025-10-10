Kerala Lottery Result: October 10, 2025 - Suvarna Keralam SK 22 Live! Friday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-22 on Friday, October 10, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

You can view the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-22 Kerala Lottery Sambad Live for Friday, October 10, 2025, here:

Kerala Lottery: Results for Suvarna Keralam SK-22 for Friday, 10-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RT 265228（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: P SUDHEESH

Agency No.: M 2284

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

RN 265228 RO 265228

RP 265228 RR 265228

RS 265228 RU 265228

RV 265228 RW 265228

RX 265228 RY 265228 RZ 265228

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RU 728716（KOLLAM）

Agent Name: SIVAKUMAR S

Agency No.: Q 4606

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000/-

(Common to all series)

RX 244308（KOZHIKKODE）

Agent Name: ABHILASH A P

Agency No.: D 6731

4th Prize Rs 5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0141 0806 0964 1052 2409 3155 4465 4571 5226 5703 7156 7977 8206 8327 8424 8583 9310 9352 9595

5th Prize Rs 2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0607 1790 3563 7631 7860 9801

6th Prize Rs 1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0152 0190 0257 0279 0398 0722 0931 1225 1264 2396 2850 3306 3389 4411 4980 5020 5161 6471 6930 7402 8247 8268 8837 9006 9137

7th Prize Rs 500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0197 0431 0470 0570 0923 0948 0971 1122 1168 1338 1517 1543 1585 1660 1869 1897 1901 2059 2086 2164 2183 2488 2497 2574 2651 2685 2783 3019 3239 3462 3503 3523 3943 4069 4092 4637 4945 4948 5221 5340 5477 5513 5538 5631 5801 5825 6160 6315 6501 6575 6623 6653 6751 6824 6866 7142 7316 7417 7541 7572 7823 7890 7905 8209 8341 8507 8694 8813 9286 9311 9343 9553 9598 9822 9952 9996

8th Prize Rs 200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0000 0037 0041 0339 0448 0500 0542 0693 0714 0753 0930 1007 1463 1476 1492 1592 1707 1830 1849 1931 2001 2022 2030 2185 2307 2333 2403 2759 2828 2881 3215 3272 3370 3404 3420 3504 3561 3566 3800 3898 3960 4033 4575 4695 4748 5021 5189 5195 5257 5275 5386 5588 5726 5769 5773 6087 6096 6152 6640 6821 6984 7100 7188 7196 7273 7297 7495 7513 7536 7864 7898 8026 8391 8444 8715 8859 8883 8978 9014 9084 9104 9227 9235 9250 9262 9455 9536 9544 9557 9717 9890 9904

9th Prize Rs 100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0031 0045 0050 0057 0104 0299 0393 0513 0516 0608 0740 0805 0894 0917 0945 1019 1033 1038 1292 1353 1399 1535 1726 1845 1958 2019 2082 2156 2220 2239 2317 2321 2330 2380 2393 2436 2476 2496 2499 2573 2595 2610 2769 2939 3071 3105 3319 3335 3526 3668 3741 3861 3914 4002 4145 4231 4282 4286 4296 4331 4371 4392 4418 4643 4653 4773 4858 4916 4919 4956 4962 5010 5016 5074 5076 5083 5307 5622 5656 5672 5695 5841 5867 5916 6001 6024 6154 6179 6201 6244 6268 6290 6447 6506 6543 6565 6579 6722 6747 6767 6818 6848 6854 6868 6965 6976 7160 7252 7334 7398 7504 7573 7585 7695 7735 7805 7839 7884 7947 8085 8112 8127 8309 8354 8377 8413 8484 8487 8527 8610 8692 8770 8996 9213 9239 9284 9361 9512 9551 9632 9728 9786 9857 9924

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.