Kerala Lottery Result: Oct 09, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-592 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

The Kerala Karunya Plus KN-592 lottery results for Thursday, October 09, 2025, will be declared live at 3 PM, with the official result PDF available on the Kerala Lottery website by 4 PM. This weekly Kerala Karunya Plus lottery offers a first prize of ₹1 Crore. Stay tuned as we update the winning numbers here for ticket holders looking to check the complete winner list.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-592 for Thursday, 09-10-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize Rs.1,00,00,000/- (1 Crore)

(Common to all series)

PO 511475 (IRINJALAKKUDA)

Agent Name: RETHEESH A J

Agency No.: R 5701

Consolation Prize Rs.5,000/-

PN 511475 PP 511475

PR 511475 PS 511475

PT 511475 PU 511475

PV 511475 PW 511475

PX 511475 PY 511475 PZ 511475

2nd Prize Rs.30,00,000/- (30 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PV 550474 (KOZHIKKODE)

Agent Name: M RAVICHANDRAN

Agency No.: D 3760

3rd Prize Rs.5,00,000/- (5 Lakhs)

(Common to all series)

PT 862498 (PAYYANNUR)

Agent Name: MANJU KUMAR P V

Agency No.: C 3205

For The Tickets Ending With The Following Numbers

4th Prize Rs.5.000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 19 times)

2285 2965 3827 4266 4562 4649 4778 6295 6609 6614 7760 8110 8207 8507 8746 8865 9020 9658 9754

5th Prize Rs.2,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 6 times)

2530 4271 4498 7238 7635 8239

6th Prize Rs.1,000/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 25 times)

0052 0766 0924 1027 1296 1496 2031 2077 2351 2552 2794 2832 3501 3664 3884 4125 4438 4885 5417 7312 7763 8190 8401 8716 9803

7th Prize Rs.500/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0134 0286 0309 0502 0606 0609 0727 0757 0819 1208 1440 1494 1569 1826 2095 2255 2354 2381 2580 2617 2619 2825 2838 2867 3052 3397 3477 3483 3655 3669 3732 3905 3989 4124 4205 4507 4546 4681 4732 5002 5079 5106 5346 5403 5443 6098 6239 6322 6385 6660 6683 6696 6725 6740 6805 6835 6862 6890 7114 7205 7241 7259 7349 7461 7531 7592 7709 7851 7930 8199 8607 9324 9381 9592 9762 9793

8th Prize Rs.200/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 84 times)

0040 0098 0115 0217 0222 0406 0448 0476 0543 0584 0795 1233 1430 1711 1859 2104 2359 2378 2777 3040 3186 3241 3248 3497 3500 3631 3652 3688 3826 3911 4155 4182 4195 4262 4293 4506 4512 4686 4754 4891 4913 5149 5255 5406 5710 6311 6500 6545 6677 6790 6837 6879 6880 6976 7085 7128 7230 7299 7327 7392 7525 7567 7576 7808 7828 7934 7994 8046 8248 8306 8408 8493 8496 8539 8643 8706 8795 9136 9194 9250 9486 9681 9897 9960

9th Prize Rs.100/-

(Last four digits to be drawn 156 times)

5009 9816 9558 4009 8360 0624 4643 7946 3518 8259 9241 1251 0369 5584 7543 8570 0577 5617 4369 0272 6945 4929 8037 3691 2972 2945 4137 3909 8319 9196 0257 4968 0999 8809 5470 6815 8620 0981 6651 1369 5192 4291 6655 3342 3438 4486 8672 2446 1691 8253 3326 1130 5446 3902 2650 5643 6131 1647 5598 0664 1333 4461 5170 7929 1917 5462 3481 3906 3538 9213 3497 2045 4259 7412 7698 4555 9254 4843 6770 6428 1906 5415 2592 7443 5672 0727 9545

What is Kerala Lottery?

The Kerala Lottery is one of the oldest and most trusted lottery systems in India. It was started in 1967 when the Government of Kerala set up a dedicated lottery department to conduct draws for the public. Unlike private lotteries, the Kerala State Lottery is fully run and managed by the government, which ensures complete transparency and reliability.

Multiple weekly lotteries like Win-Win, Karunya Plus, Akshaya, Sthree Sakthi, Nirmal, and Karunya are conducted under this system. Every draw is carried out under the supervision of government officials and public representatives, making the process fair and unbiased.

The Kerala Lottery results are published daily on the official website and also announced in leading newspapers. This helps winners easily check their ticket numbers and claim their prize money without any confusion. Over the years, the Kerala Lottery has gained popularity for offering huge prize amounts and being one of the most genuine lottery systems in India.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Karunya Plus KN-592: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1,00,00,000

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 5,00,000

4th Prize Rs 5,000

5th Prize Rs 2,000

6th Prize Rs 1,000

7th Prize Rs 500

8th Prize Rs 200

9th Prize Rs 100

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.