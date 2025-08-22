Punjab Police Detain BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar During Outreach Camp In Fazilka

Sunil Jakhar |

Chandigarh: The ongoing protest of BJP against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is set to further intensify with the police detaining state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar while he tried to hold the party outreach camp and stalled the camp, in Fazilka district, on Friday.

On Thursday too, led by party working president Ashwani Sharma, a delegation of BJP had submitted a memorandum to governor Gulab Chand Kataria against its leaders’ detentions and stopping the said camp earlier in the week while the government claimed BJP camps are being used to illegally collect personal data of people.

Jakhar who had dared Mann on Thursday to stop him stating that he would hold a camp on Friday, termed the Friday as a black day and held that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has murdered the democracy. He staged a sit-in protest on the road itself after he was detained and stopped from holding the camp.

Addressing a gathering of party workers, he stated that the party will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding this and, under any circumstances, the awareness camps organised to inform people will not stop. The party leaders said that the party workers organised the camps to inform people about various Central schemes such as farmers’ welfare programmes, old-age pension and Ayushman health cards aimed at the poor and other weaker sections of the society.

Jakhar who was detained along with his nephew Sandeep Jakhar, who is Congress MLA From Abohar, were later let off later in the evening.