 Punjab Police Detain BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar During Outreach Camp In Fazilka
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPunjab Police Detain BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar During Outreach Camp In Fazilka

Punjab Police Detain BJP State Chief Sunil Jakhar During Outreach Camp In Fazilka

On Thursday too, led by party working president Ashwani Sharma, a delegation of BJP had submitted a memorandum to governor Gulab Chand Kataria against its leaders’ detentions and stopping the said camp earlier in the week while the government claimed BJP camps are being used to illegally collect personal data of people.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 11:24 PM IST
article-image
Sunil Jakhar |

Chandigarh: The ongoing protest of BJP against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is set to further intensify with the police detaining state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar while he tried to hold the party outreach camp and stalled the camp, in Fazilka district, on Friday.

On Thursday too, led by party working president Ashwani Sharma, a delegation of BJP had submitted a memorandum to governor Gulab Chand Kataria against its leaders’ detentions and stopping the said camp earlier in the week while the government claimed BJP camps are being used to illegally collect personal data of people.

Jakhar who had dared Mann on Thursday to stop him stating that he would hold a camp on Friday, termed the Friday as a black day and held that chief minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government has murdered the democracy. He staged a sit-in protest on the road itself after he was detained and stopped from holding the camp.

Read Also
Jaswinder Bhalla Death: Gippy Grewal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Sonam Bajwa & Others Mourn...
article-image

Addressing a gathering of party workers, he stated that the party will approach the Punjab and Haryana High Court regarding this and, under any circumstances, the awareness camps organised to inform people will not stop. The party leaders said that the party workers organised the camps to inform people about various Central schemes such as farmers’ welfare programmes, old-age pension and Ayushman health cards aimed at the poor and other weaker sections of the society.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Businessman, Firms Duped Of ₹1.93 Crore In Ghatkopar; Two Accused Booked
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai News: Traditional Games Revived At Olympic Veer Khashaba Jadhav Paramparik Krida Mahakumbha
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Mumbai Local Train Update: CR To Operate Mega Block On August 24; Check Affected Services On Main & Trans-Harbour Lines
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025
Indian Railways To Run Record 380 Ganpati Special Train Trips In 2025

Jakhar who was detained along with his nephew Sandeep Jakhar, who is Congress MLA From Abohar, were later let off later in the evening.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

Kolkata: PM Modi Inaugurates 3 Metro Routes Worth ₹5,200 Crore, Credit War Erupts Between Mamata...

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Catches Rourkela Railway Parcel Clerk Red-Handed Accepting ₹7,200 Bribe

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

CBI Arrests Assistant Labour Commissioner In Puducherry For ₹1 Lakh Bribe Linked To NHAI Projected...

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

IRCTC Launches First Bharat Gaurav Deluxe AC Tourist Train For Nepal’s Pashupatinath Darshan Yatra

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh

UPSIDA, CEL Sign MoU To Develop Smart & Sustainable Industrial Hubs In Uttar Pradesh