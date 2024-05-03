'Imarti Devi Is Like My Sister,' MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari Apologises, After His Tasteless Comment Goes Viral (WATCH) | Canva

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari has extended an apology for his ‘indecent’ comment against ex-minister Imarti Devi on Friday.

Hours after Patwari’s statement created much uproar in the political circle, prompting BJP to call a press conference, he took to social media X to appologise. The state Congress chief clarified that his comment was taken in a wrong context and he has no ill-feelings against Imarti Devi, who is like her 'sister'.

Imarti Devi like an elder sister: Patwari

As his statement has snowballed into a major controversy, State Congress President Jitu Patwari wrote on X that his statement has been presented in another context. "If there is any mistake in expressing the sentiments then I appologise from the bottom of my heart. My intention was pure and Imarti Devi is like my elder sister and elder sister is akin to mother."

#WATCH | Bhopal: On his statement on BJP leader Imarti Devi, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari says, "... My statement is taken out of context... Imarti Devi is my elder sister and an elder sister is like a mother. I only wanted to dodge the question... I apologise… pic.twitter.com/OOtTZNmosp — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2024

मेरे एक बयान को तोड़मरोड़ कर, गलत संदर्भ में प्रस्तुत किया जा रहा है. मेरी मंशा सिर्फ सवाल के जवाब को टालने की थी. श्रीमती इमरती जी मेरी बड़ी बहन जैसी हैं और बड़ी बहन मां के समान होती है.

यदि फिर भी किसी को ठेस पहुंची हो,

तो मैं खेद व्यक्त करता हूं. — Jitendra (Jitu) Patwari (@jitupatwari) May 2, 2024

Minister Krishna Gaur demanded apology

Earlier, BJP Minister Krishna Gaur took a strong objection to the controversial statement made by the Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari against ex Minister Imarti Devi. She also threatened Patwari of a protest by women workers in case refuses to apologise.

कांग्रेस के मन, वचन और कर्म में महिलाओं का अपमान, विरोध और तिरस्कार भरा है।



हमारे प्रदेश की पूर्व मंत्री एवं दलित समाज की सम्माननीय महिला श्रीमती इमरती देवी के बारे में मध्यप्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष जीतू पटवारी का बयान अत्यंत निंदनीय है।



श्रीमती इमरती देवी पर की गई अपमानजनक… pic.twitter.com/U01hJYxYjf — कृष्णा गौर (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KrishnaGaurBJP) May 3, 2024

As per Gaur that Jitu Patwari had passed a low grade comment against Imarti Devi who is a dalit. Mincing no words in criticizing Patwari, she said that Congress leaders are known to disrespect women.

Prior to Jitu Patwari, Digvijay Singh and many other Congress leaders have made unsuitable remarks against the women, leaving them in an awkward position.

Demanding an immediate apology from Jitu Patwari, she said that Congress leaders are fond of making indecent comments. Even in Chhattisgarh also, a women Congress leader is feeling embarrassed within the party and this shows the cheap mindset of the grand old party towards the women.