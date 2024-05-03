Morena Lok Sabha Election 2024: 'Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe,' Crowd Chants As Priyanka Gandhi Hits Back At Narendra Modi

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): In response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent statements regarding former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi strongly rebuked Modi's allegations. She asserted that her father did not seek to inherit wealth but embodied the spirit of "martyrdom."

Speaking at a campaign event in Morena on Thursday, Gandhi recalled her father's tragic demise, emphasising the sacrifice he made for the nation.

पिता राजीव गांधी जी को याद करके भावुक हुईं प्रियंका गांधी, कहा- मेरे पिता को विरासत में धन-दौलत नहीं, शहादत मिली



जनता ने लगाए “राजीव गांधी अमर रहें” के नारे, लोगों के छलके आंसू*



प्रियंका जी ने कहा, जब अपने पिता के टुकड़े लेकर आई तो इस देश से नाराज थी। मैंने अपने पिता को हिफाजत… pic.twitter.com/xPFNzW585i — MP Congress (@INCMP) May 2, 2024

Reflecting on her personal journey, she described her initial anger towards the country upon receiving her father's remains, but gradually came to understand the true meaning of martyrdom. Despite facing criticism from the Modi government, Priyanka Gandhi affirmed that the Gandhi family's commitment to sacrifice remains steadfast.

Speaking at a rally, the crowd echoed chants of "Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe" as tears welled up in their eyes. Priyanka Gandhi addressed Prime Minister Modi's accusations, stating that he could not comprehend the sentiment of sacrifice.

She further said, "hume desh drohi kahe, ghar se nikaale, humpar case daale, maar daale,.. lekin ye bhawana humare dil se koi nahi nikaal sakta" (They may call us traitors, throw us out of our homes, file cases against us, even kill us, but no one can erase this sentiment from our hearts).

Prime Minister Modi had previously claimed that Rajiv Gandhi amended inheritance laws to safeguard family wealth, a notion Priyanka Gandhi vehemently refuted.

Addressing a rally in Morena, Modi alleged that Rajiv Gandhi scrapped inheritance laws to prevent government acquisition of family assets following Indira Gandhi's demise. He accused the Gandhi family of amassing wealth over generations, implying they sought to exploit public resources.