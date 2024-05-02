 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 3: Power To Remain Disrupted In Rachna Nagar, Sudama Nagar, VIP Guest House & More; Check Full List Below
Residents of Bhopal are encouraged by the Municipal Corporation to prepare and organize themselves accordingly for the designated periods of power outages.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has released a power outage timetable for May 1, 2024, impacting various neighborhoods throughout the city. These scheduled interruptions have been arranged at various intervals during the day to facilitate crucial maintenance and repair tasks.

Areas and Timings:

Area: Rachna Nagar, Gautam Nagar, LIG qtr and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sudama Nagar, Govindpura Mkt, Govind Garden and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Kohefiza BDA, Idgha Filter Plant, Vip Guest House and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 to 02:00 Pm

Area: Sterling green view, Deepak Society and nearest area.

Time: 10:00 Am to 06:00 Pm

Area: Annapurna complex, Income tax Colony, Hajela hospital and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

The planned power outages are vital for conducting maintenance work, ensuring the efficient operation of Bhopal's power infrastructure. Residents are advised by the Bhopal Municipal Corporation to prepare accordingly and make appropriate arrangements during the designated hours of power cuts.

