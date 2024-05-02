‘School Bharat Me Chalana Hai Ya West Indies Me?’ Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri Asks After Woman Complains Her Kids Can’t Wear Tilak, Raksha Sutra To School 

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Shastri appealed to his listeners/devotees to take legal action against a school after a woman complained that the school doesn't allow her Hindu children to wear Tilak or Raksha Sutra (a sacred thread) at the premises.

The incident was captured in a video and is currently doing rounds on social media on Thursday.

The video was extracted from one of the Katha sessions which was being conducted by Dhirendra Shastri in which a woman, resident of Indore, stood up and complained against Motherland School in the city which restricted her children to wear Tilak and Raksha Sutra to the school.

'Bharat samvidhan se chalta hai....' says Shastri

Reacting to her complaint, Dhirendra Shastri made a strong condemnation against the school during his Katha session and echoed, "Unko bolna ki tumhe Bharat me chalana hai school ya West Indies me? Bharat samvidhan se chalta hai....Motherland walon ki aukat se nahi!.....(Ask them whether they want to run the school in India or West Indies. Indian is run by the Constitution, not mere some rules set by any school!)

Urges people to lodge a legal complaint

Also, Shastri asked the devotees to file a legal complaint against the Motherland School. He said, "In India everyone has the right to follow their religion and practice the rituals that come with their respective religions.”

As soon as the devotees heard this statement, they applauded the Kathavacahak in unison and agreed to lodge a complaint against the school.

According to information, the Motherland School is located in Indore. Now, it is yet to see what kind of consequences are going to occur before the school.