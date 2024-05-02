Lok Sabha Elections Impact: DAVV Exams Scheduled From May 7 To 19 Postponed Till June |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya has had to make changes in the timetable of final year exams of undergraduate courses owing ongoing Lok Sabha polls. BA and BSc final year papers to be held between May 7 and May 19 have been postponed.

The university has released a new schedule related to exams of these courses. The exams of postponed subjects would now be held after June 1.

Officers and employees of the university have been roped into poll duty.

Due to this, arrangements related to exams are getting affected. Keeping this in mind, the university administration on Wednesday decided to postpone the exams. “Exams for nine subjects each of BA and BSC were to be held between May 7 and May 19, which will now be conducted between June 2 and June 12,” exam department officials said.

The university has uploaded revised timetable on the portal. Examination controller Dr AsheshTiwari said that it was becoming difficult to conduct exams due to shortage of staff. He said that a new schedule of the exams had been made.

Indore: Ahilya Bai’s Palki Taken Out As DAVV Celebrates Diamond Jubilee

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV), the Grade A+ accredited institution, took out Ahilya Bai’s palki with much pomp and show on RNT Campus as the university celebrated diamond jubilee on Wednesday. The university organised a series of events to celebrate 60 years of establishment.

The university conducted walkathon in the morning on UTD campus. In the afternoon, a palki, in which a statue of Ahilya Bai was kept, was taken out amid playing of clarinets and chants.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Renu Jain, divisional commissioner Deepak Singh and registrar Ajay Verma, EC member Dr AK Dwivedi, faculty members and non-teaching staff were present. The DAVV organised diamond jubilee celebration programme in its auditorium. It was followed by cultural event wherein noted dancer Ragini Makkhar performed.