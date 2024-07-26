NEET UG 2024 Revised Results OUT; All Details Inside!

NEET UG 2024 Revised Results | NTA

NEET UG 2024 Revised Results: The National Testing Agency has released the revised results and the scorecards for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 exam. In accordance with orders from the Supreme Court of July 23, 2024, these updated scorecards are being made public today. The updated scorecards are now available for candidates to see and download on the NTA's official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The candidates can download their Score Card by entering Application Number, Date of Birth, registered e-mail address or registered mobile number. The candidates can directly download their scorecards by clicking here.

NEET-UG final results: 17 candidates share top rank, down from 61 in revised results — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 26, 2024

"The updated Final Answer Keys have been released on the NEET (UG) 2024 official website, https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/, based on the amendment of an Answer Key," read the official notice. On the official NTA website, candidates can now review and download the revised final answer key. The updated answer key link is located on the homepage of nta.ac.in, in the 'latest@NTA' section. Candidates can also click here to view and download the revised answer key directly.

On May 5, 2024, Sunday, from 2:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST), over 24 lakh students took the NEET UG 2024 exam in 4750 different centers spread throughout 571 cities across the nation, including 14 cities outside of India.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) [NEET (UG)] – 2024 was reexamined on June 23, 2024, for 1563 candidates who experienced a time loss during the first examination, which was initially scheduled for May 5, 2024.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results. Candidates are advised to take a print out of the result and keep the physical copy safe for future use. Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

It is also recommended that candidates get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.