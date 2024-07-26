 NEET UG 2024 Revised Final Answer Key OUT; Direct Link Inside!
NEET UG 2024 Revised Final Answer Key OUT; Direct Link Inside!

The National Testing Agency has released the revised final answer key for the NEET UG 2024 exam held on May 4, 2024. The PDF is available on the NTA's official website.

Updated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 05:59 PM IST
Revised Final Answer Key | NTA

The revised final answer key for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2024 exam has been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). This revised final answer key is for the NEET UG 2024 exam held on May 4, 2024.

The candidates can now check and download the answer key from the NTA's official website. At nta.ac.in, candidates can spot the revised answer key link in the 'latest@NTA' section on the homepage. The revised answer key has been released in a PDF. Candidates can also click here to view and download the revised answer key directly.

The revised results and scorecards for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released shortly by the NTA. Originally, the NEET UG 2024 exam results were released on June 4, 2024. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and state counselling authorities will start the online counselling procedure for UG medical admissions as soon as the revised final NEET UG result is made public. The dates for the counselling session will also be released soon.

How To View Revised Final Answer Key?

Step 1: Go to NTA's official Website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the notification section

Step 3: Click and open the revised final answer key link

Step 4: The PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details in the answer key

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.

