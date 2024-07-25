CBI Uncovers NEET UG 2024 Paper Leak; 36 Arrested, Including School Officials And MBBS Students | Representative Image

CBI has been investigating into the allegations of theft and leakage of NEET UG 2024 Question paper since 23-06-2024, subsequent to taking over of the Case No. 358/2024, dated 05.05.2024, registered under Sections 407/408/409/120(B) of the IPC, at Shastrinagar Police Station (Patna), Bihar.

Investigation has revealed that NEET (UG) - 2024 Question Paper was illicitly accessed from the Oasis School, Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, on 05.05.2024, in the morning by one Pankaj Kumar @ Aditya @ Sahil, who is one of the masterminds of the NEET Paper leak case in connivance with the Hazaribagh NTA City Coordinator Cum Principal of Oasis School and the Centre Superintendent of Oasis School Cum Vice Principal of the Oasis School and another associate from Hazaribagh. Pankaj who was absconding was traced and arrested. The school principal, vice principal and the associate have been arrested. The recovered pieces of half burnt question papers enabled CBI to reach the designated NEET examination centre from where it leaked.

The trunks containing the NEET UG 2024 question papers were brought to the school and kept in the control room in the morning of 05-05-2024. Minutes after the trunks arrived, the above said Principal and Vice Principal unauthorisedly and illegally allowed access to the room where the trunks were kept, to the mastermind named above. The sophisticated tools used to open the trunk and access the question papers from the trunk have been seized.

After gaining unauthorised access to the NEET question paper, the same was got solved at Hazaribagh through a set of solvers on the morning of 5th May 2024 and the solved paper was shared with certain selected students who paid money to the accused. All the solvers, who are MBBS students from reputed colleges, have been identified and most of them arrested. These solvers were specially brought to Hazaribagh as part of the conspiracy.

The accused Pankaj perpetrated this crime along with few other masterminds who have been identified and many of them arrested. This group was actively assisted by a set of accused persons who arranged places for housing the candidates, another set of accused were involved in mobilising and ferrying the candidates. The candidates who gained access to the solved question paper are being traced and necessary action is being taken.

Subsequent to the taking over of the case, CBI has so far conducted searches at 33 places. So far 36 persons have been arrested in this case, including 15 by Bihar Police. Several incriminating evidences have been gathered so far. The investigation is continuing on a day to day basis.