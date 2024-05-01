Indore: Food Safety Officers Collect 20 Samples Of MDH, Everest Masala Amid Ethylene Oxide Concerns

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Food and Drug Administration Department officials have taken action, for the first time in the city, against MDH and Everest spices by collecting 20 samples from different places of the city.

These samples are being sent to Bhopal to check the amount of ethylene oxide in them.

From there, where these spices will be sent for further investigation has not been decided yet.

Under the direction of FSSAI, the district administration had formed three teams for action which started action from 7.30 am on Tuesday and continued till 9.30 pm.

The samples have been taken from four manufacturing units and three big retail stores of the city.

These include Everest, Catch, Pushp, Tata Sampann, GM Food, Ravi Brand, Pearl Brand, Annapurna Brand Chilli Powder, Coriander Powder, Turmeric Powder, Garam Masala, Mutton Masala, Pav Bhaji Masala, Chhole Masala, Tandoor Masala, Chicken Curry Masala, Spices like Meat Masala, Kitchen King and others.

Notably, Singapore and Hong-Kong banned some spices of Indian companies MDH and Everest. Food safety regulators of both the countries allege that some products of MDH and Everest contain high amounts of pesticide ethylene oxide. There is a risk of cancer due to this. The Government of India has ordered to check the quality of these spices.