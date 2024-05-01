 Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration

Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration

About 40,000 to 50,000 devotees had come to Bhandara. Vijay son of Sunderlal Prajapat, fell down due to dizziness.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, May 01, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district administration has denied reports on Wednesday morning that a devotee had died due to stampede and scuffle at Ranjit Hanuman on Tuesday night. As pet the administration, the devotee died of a silent attack.

Last night a Bhandara was organized at Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Indore. Bhandara started at 5:30 pm and continued till 2:00 am. There was a huge crowd in Bhandara.

About 40,000 to 50,000 devotees had come to Bhandara. Vijay (48), son of Sunderlal Prajapat, was standing in the line for Bhandara. He is a resident of 142/3 Govind Colony Malharganj, Indore. While waiting for his turn in the queue, he fell down due to dizziness at around 11.15 pm.

Read Also
Indore Student Found Dead In Rented Room; Updated Social Media Status Minutes Before Suicide
article-image

Sooner, with the help of police force and workers, he was taken to the nearby Unique Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a silent attack.

Indore District Administration has cleared that some people are spreading rumors of a stampede at the temple, whereas no such situation occurred at the spot. Also nothing like a stampede happened where the incident took place.

Police station in-charge Annapurna Sanju Kamle was also nearby, he said no stampede was recorded in the CCTV footages at the time of incident.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP Weather Updates: Mixed Weather Till May 10; Mercury To Touch 48°C Later

MP Weather Updates: Mixed Weather Till May 10; Mercury To Touch 48°C Later

Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration

Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration

MP: 219 Candidates Selected For Assistant District Prosecution Officer Post

MP: 219 Candidates Selected For Assistant District Prosecution Officer Post

MP: Woman Gives Birth on Road Amidst House Fire Tragedy in Petlawad

MP: Woman Gives Birth on Road Amidst House Fire Tragedy in Petlawad

MP: Commuters Endure Scorching Heat Amidst Absence of Bus Shelters

MP: Commuters Endure Scorching Heat Amidst Absence of Bus Shelters