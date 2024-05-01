Indore: 'Ranjeet Hanuman, Devotee Died Due To Silent Attack Not Stampede,' Claims Administration |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore district administration has denied reports on Wednesday morning that a devotee had died due to stampede and scuffle at Ranjit Hanuman on Tuesday night. As pet the administration, the devotee died of a silent attack.

Last night a Bhandara was organized at Ranjit Hanuman Temple, Indore. Bhandara started at 5:30 pm and continued till 2:00 am. There was a huge crowd in Bhandara.

About 40,000 to 50,000 devotees had come to Bhandara. Vijay (48), son of Sunderlal Prajapat, was standing in the line for Bhandara. He is a resident of 142/3 Govind Colony Malharganj, Indore. While waiting for his turn in the queue, he fell down due to dizziness at around 11.15 pm.

Read Also Indore Student Found Dead In Rented Room; Updated Social Media Status Minutes Before Suicide

Sooner, with the help of police force and workers, he was taken to the nearby Unique Hospital, where doctors declared him dead due to a silent attack.

Indore District Administration has cleared that some people are spreading rumors of a stampede at the temple, whereas no such situation occurred at the spot. Also nothing like a stampede happened where the incident took place.

Police station in-charge Annapurna Sanju Kamle was also nearby, he said no stampede was recorded in the CCTV footages at the time of incident.