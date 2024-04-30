Indore Student Found Dead In Rented Room; Updated Social Media Status Minutes Before Suicide

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A female student in Indore was found hanging in her rented room on Monday. She updated her social media status minutes before attempting suicide. Her family handed over her body to the police after the post-mortem on Tuesday.

The student, Pramila Jamle, aged 22 and residing in Palda, hanged herself in her rented room. When her brother, Pradeep, reached her room at night, Pramila didn't open the door. Upon peeping through the window, he saw her hanging. He alerted the family and called the police. The authorities have confiscated her mobile phone.

Pramila updated three posts on social media around four o'clock in the morning, minutes before attempting suicide. One said 'Mood Off' with an emoji, another asked her parents for forgiveness, and the third one read, "meri maiyyat mein zaroor aana, mujhe dafnane vaale meri tarah intezar nahi karenge, meri jaan" (It's time for my funeral, those burying me won't wait like me, my life).

However, the family thought Pramila's statuses were normal. No one spoke to her or paid attention to these posts.

Pramila was from Udaynagar in Dewas and has three sisters and two brothers. She was pursuing her MA from a girls' college. Besides, she had also enrolled in a coaching institute in Indore's Bhawarkua for competitive exams and was staying in a rented room to prepare for the exams. A few days ago, she had also filled out a form for the post of Anganwadi supervisor and was preparing for its examination too.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helpline

Pramila used to live in a rented room with her friend Sapna, who had gone to her village due to a wedding in her family. Pramila was alone in the room, so her younger brother, Pradeep, who had recently come to Indore, stayed with her. He started working in catering and used to visit her room to meet her.

The family mentioned that Pradeep's clothes were kept in Pramila's room. On Monday evening, he went to her room to take them.

Police have denied any stress related to her studies but are investigating the angle of her social media status.