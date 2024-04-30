Bhopal: Runaway Bride Held For Duping Three ‘Husbands’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Jahangirabad police have arrested a woman who made away with cash money and valuables belonging to three men, whom she got married to. Police have also arrested her mother, the accomplice in the crime. One more accused involved in a fake marriage gang is on the run, the police said.

Police said a woman, Lalita Manekar (47), Ashoka Garden resident, had approached the police on April 13, claiming that her daughter Sarita Mahajan (28), was missing leaving behind her two children aged 5 and 7.

Two days later, on April 15, Manekar approached the police again claiming that someone had taken her daughter Sarita to Rajasthan, and sold her for Rs 1.5 lakh. The police suspected foul play and questioned Manekar, who confessed that she had voluntarily got Sarita married to a man named Sonu Sharma in Rajasthan.

She further admitted to have got her daughter hitched to two more men earlier, and that one of her accomplices Sohail used to assist her in the task.

A police team was sent to Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, from where Sarita was nabbed. She told the police that she, along with her mother Lalita and Sohail operate the gang. Sarita would marry a man and then later make away with his cash and valuables from the grooms' house.

The trio was booked under Sections 420, 406 and 506 of the IPC, and Lalita, as well as Sarita were taken into custody. The police have launched a manhunt to nab Sohail.