MP: Bhopal Airport Receives Hoax Bomb Threat Email

Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Authorities at Raja Bhoj Airport, Bhopal on Monday received a bomb threat by email triggering a frantic search across the facility, authorities said. The threat turned out to be a hoax as no suspicious object was found in the airport area during the 2-hour search. A case has been lodged against the unidentified persons at Gandhi Nagar police station. The cyber cell has also been roped in for the probe.

TI Sunil Maihar told Free Press that threat was received over email on Monday morning around 9:40 am. Following this, the security was heightened at the airport and a rigorous search operation was launched, which continued for two hours. No suspicious or incriminating material was found during the search. The airport authorities approached the police around noon and lodged a complaint. They stated that in the email, the sender also threatened to blow up other airports of the country. The email mentioned the names of Goa and Jaipur airports too. The police said that a case has been registered under Section 507 of the IPC.

Dabolim airport in Goa also received a bomb threat via email on Monday, prompting heightened security measures. However, flight operations remained unaffected.

"We received an email. We have alerted our security agencies and airlines. We are taking the necessary action on this. As of now, there is no panic. (Flight) operations are normal. We are doing general additional security checks," Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao said.