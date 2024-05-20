 Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Padmanabha Nagar & More; Check Full List Below
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal Power Cut Plan May 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Padmanabha Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Padmanabha Nagar & More; Check Full List Below

The Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Urges Residents to Prepare for Scheduled Power Outages

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 07:13 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has announced a timetable of power outages that are scheduled to occur on May 21 and would impact specific metropolitan areas. These scheduled hiccups are intended to give required maintenance and repairs time during the day. Residents are requested to prepare ahead of time and take precautionary measures in order to minimise any difficulties that may come from these scheduled power outages.

Areas and Timings

Area: Rajiv Gandhi College, South Avenue, Sahakari Parisar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Vishwakarma Nagar, Janta Qtr, Ring Main Colony, Chhola, Shiv Nagar and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Gohar Mahal, Malipura, peergate, Lakherapura, Ret Ghat, Aliganj, Noormahal, Laxmi Talkies, Saifia College and nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Area: Tirupati, Padmanabha Nagar, Abhiruchi College and nearest area.

Time: 11:00 Am to 02::00 Pm

Area: Suraj Nagar, Barkhedi Kalan Bankhedi nearest area.

Time: 09:00 Am to 02:00 Pm

Read Also
MP: 'Wait For Surprising Lok Sabha Poll Results On June 4' Says Congress Leader Jitendra Singh In...
article-image

Periodic power outages are necessary to keep Bhopal's electrical system operating at peak efficiency since they make it possible to finish important construction and maintenance tasks. The Bhopal Municipal Corporation exhorts citizens to get ready and take the required actions in order to properly handle the planned power outages. We sincerely appreciate your cooperation at this period, as it will improve the general dependability and effectiveness of the city's electrical infrastructure.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Padmanabha Nagar & More;...

Bhopal Power Cut Plan May 21: Power To Remain Disrupted In South Enclave, Padmanabha Nagar & More;...

Bhopal: Police Constable Posted At Ashoka Garden Police Station Attempts Suicide; Bid Foiled By...

Bhopal: Police Constable Posted At Ashoka Garden Police Station Attempts Suicide; Bid Foiled By...

MP: 'Wait For Surprising Lok Sabha Poll Results On June 4' Says Congress Leader Jitendra Singh In...

MP: 'Wait For Surprising Lok Sabha Poll Results On June 4' Says Congress Leader Jitendra Singh In...

MP: Director General Of Prisons GP Singh Inspects Gwalior Central Jail; Focus Shifts To Prisoner...

MP: Director General Of Prisons GP Singh Inspects Gwalior Central Jail; Focus Shifts To Prisoner...

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Severe Heatwave; Datia Records 47.5°C, Heat Wave Alerts Issued...

MP Weather Update: State Braces For Severe Heatwave; Datia Records 47.5°C, Heat Wave Alerts Issued...