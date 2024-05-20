MP: 'Wait For Surprising Lok Sabha Poll Results On June 4' Says Congress Leader Jitendra Singh In Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress general secretary Jitendra Singh on Monday claimed the Lok Sabha polls will throw up surprising results when votes are counted on June 4 as the "true face" of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been exposed in the ongoing polls.

Claiming an undercurrent in favour of the opposition parties, Singh asserted the Congress will put up a stellar performance in the polls and vastly improve tally in Madhya Pradesh and Assam.

"A different type of results will come up. June 4 will throw up astonishing results. There is an undercurrent. In the run to the polls, the BJP has been unmasked," the AICC general secretary in charge of political affairs for MP and Assam told reporters here.

His assertion came on the day of the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections covering 49 seats across six states and two Union Territories.

"They used social media and ran campaigns on caste, religion lines in a bid to win elections. They announced guarantees, one after another, new ones. The people of Madhya Pradesh understood their hollow guarantees and political gimmicks. Now, their guarantees and gimmicks stand bared," Singh said, hitting out at the BJP.

The Congress leader said along with MP and Assam, the Congress is going to put up a spectacular show in elections in the rest of the country.

"The BJP, from the Prime Minister to block level leaders, have run a very egoist campaign," he opined.

Singh alleged misuse of central agencies and state machinery by the ruling BJP, and claimed the saffron party has put pressure on people to vote for it.

"People have received threats like vote (for the BJP) or their electricity and water supply would be cut," he alleged.

The Congress leader was talking to the media after chairing a review meeting of party's Lok Sabha candidates in Madhya Pradesh, where polling for the 29 seats has concluded.

He said the Congress is fighting the Lok Sabha elections unitedly and people who wanted to sabotage the party's chances were out of the organisation in the state.

In the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress had witnessed a massive exodus of workers and leaders. Several Congress leaders like former Union minister Suresh Pachauri had joined the BJP.

Singh said his party fought elections in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh against all odds, including deployment of money, muscle power and misuse of the state machinery, but put up a good show.

"The state machinery worked in (favour of the ruling party) in MP," he alleged.

Singh said a massive programme will be launched from June 15 to strengthen the party in the central state.