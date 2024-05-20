Bhopal Crime: Man Shot, Stabbed By Armed Gang; Police Arrests Five Culprits

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a man in Bhopal was shot and attacked with knives by a group of more than six assailants over a past dispute on Sunday.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Aamir Ali, resides in Aishbagh and works at a travel agency. Around 3:30 AM on Sunday night, Aamir, his friend Faisal, and two other friends were on their way to a hospital to treat Faisal's brother-in-law, who had a fractured leg.

As they were on their way to Hamidia Hospital in three vehicles in the early hours of Sunday, a group of men in two cars intercepted them at the Alpana intersection. They stopped Aamir's vehicle and attacked him, causing serious injuries to his legs, hands, and back.

Two cars carrying Jubai Kilkil, Shannu Wazandar, and Fardeen arrived at Alpana junction, followed by around six more people in another car. They fired two rounds at the Aamir and then stabbed him multiple times with knives. One bullet hit his thigh, and he fell down. In an attempt to rescue themselves, his friends left the scene. Aamir was stabbed six times in his wrists, back, and legs by the attackers.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder and have detained five suspects for questioning.

Read Also Manali Murder Case: Man Who Hacked His Paramour To Death Was Married With A Son

Age old rivalry is said to be the cause

The complainant, Aamir, has also been the subject of several prior criminal cases. He is linked with a group from the Danish Station in Bajaria. There's a long history of bad blood between different groups in the area. Every day, people from these groups attack each other to show who's in charge in the station area.