MP Horror: Drunk Husband Kills Wife With Screwdriver, Suspected Affair

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a horrific incident, a drunk husband in Indore brutally beat his wife to death using a screwdriver and other tools from his garage. The tragic incident occurred in the Jawahar Tekri area, under Chandan Nagar Police Station's jurisdiction, around midnight on Sunday. A case has been filed under the relevant sections of the IPC.

According to information, the couple had been married for over 25 years. However, the husband suspected that his wife was having an affair with another man.

The victim is identified as Laxmi, 42 years old and a mother of three daughters, was brutally assaulted by her husband, Bharat Patel, 50 years old, who works at a motor garage and is known for his drinking habits. The tools used while killing Laxmi, were from the garage itself.

Read Also Video: RPF Officer Saves Youth From Coming Under A Moving Train In Jabalpur

According to Laxmi's brother, Bharat often came home drunk and beat his wife. On that dreadful Sunday night, Bharat returned home heavily drunk again and started hitting Laxmi with kicks and punches. He then grabbed tools from his garage and used them to beat her to death. After the attack, Bharat called Laxmi's brothers and admitted to killing her.

Police have already registered a case and the accused has been detained, with investigations currently underway.