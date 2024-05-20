 Video: RPF Officer Saves Youth From Coming Under A Moving Train In Jabalpur
Video: RPF Officer Saves Youth From Coming Under A Moving Train In Jabalpur

The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the station.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, May 20, 2024, 12:36 PM IST
article-image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A youth narrowly escaped a tragic accident at Jabalpur railway station while trying to get off a moving train after seeing off his brother on Sunday. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras installed at the station.

article-image

The incident occurred at platform number 6 of the main railway station. The young man, who had come to see off his elder brother, slipped and nearly fell between the train and the platform. Taking quick actions, an alert Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer saved the boy by holding and pulling his hand.

In the video, the boy can be seen getting off the moving train after seeing off his brother. On the other hand, another man was attempting to board the moving train at the same time. They collided and this collision caused the youth to lose his balance and fall, but the alert RPF officer swiftly intervened, grabbing his hand and pulling him to safety. Fortunately, the youth escaped without any injuries.

article-image

Many people often attempt to catch or alight from moving trains, unaware of the grave risks involved. This dangerous practice can lead to severe injuries or even fatalities.

