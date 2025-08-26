 Simhastha Land Pooling Issue Reaches Amit Shah; CM Yadav, CS Hold Meeting With Home Minister In Delhi
Simhastha Land Pooling Issue Reaches Amit Shah; CM Yadav, CS Hold Meeting With Home Minister In Delhi

The farmers are protesting against setting up a permanent Kumbh City in Ujjain

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 26, 2025, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Simhastha Land Pooling Issue Reaches Amit Shah; CM Yadav, CS Hold Meeting With Home Minister In Delhi | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The issue of acquiring land permanently from farmers for Simhastha has reached the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah. The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has also swung into action in protest against the issue of land pooling from farmers.

Afterwards, Shah sought the entire report on the issue. A team consisting of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and other officials met Shah with all the information. 

The farmers are protesting against setting up a permanent Kumbh City in Ujjain. The state government brought the land pooling scheme, according to which 2,378 hectares are required to set up a permanent Kumbh City in Ujjain.

As land is being permanently acquired from the farmers, an agitation against the move is underway in Ujjain. After the BKS was associated with the farmers’ agitation, a delegation of the BKS held a meeting with Yadav and other officials three weeks ago.

At the meeting, the members of the BKS did not agree with the opinions of the state government. So, it was decided that the issue would be discussed in Shah’s presence.

Yadav has been assuring the farmers that the land pooling will not cause any problems for the farmers. The BKS said most of the people from whom the land was being acquired were small farmers. The acquisition of land will ruin them.

If they give 50% of the land, they will be left with nothing, the BKS said. It was also said at the meeting that there would not be any problems for the farmers. Other issues related to Simhastha also figured in the discussion.

State bureaucracy sets eye on CM, CS’s meet with Shah in Delhi

The visit by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Chief Secretary (CS) Anurag Jain in Delhi has kicked up discussions in the state over the appointment of the Chief Secretary.

Jain is going to retire after five days. Both Yadav and Jain went to Delhi by the same car to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Both Yadav and Jain went to Delhi to discuss the issue of land pooling for Simhastha. Both were together in Delhi, there were talks about the extension of tenure of Jain as CS.

But it is not yet clear whether Jain will get an extension or a new CS will be appointed. It is the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), which will take a decision on the appointment of a CS.

PMO will play an important role in the appointment of the new CS. So, the state bureaucracy is waiting for a decision from the PMO.

